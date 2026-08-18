Final reminder: Don’t leave it until matchday to access your ticket

The wait is nearly over, football returns to St Mary’s this Saturday as we take on Stoke City for the first home match of the 2026/27 season.

This is a final reminder to supporters that digital tickets are no longer accessible through the Saints Tickets app. Instead, tickets are now available exclusively via the Official Southampton FC app.

Before traveling to the stadium, please make sure you've completed the steps below to access your digital ticket. Taking a few minutes to get set up now will help you avoid potential issues at the turnstiles.

Your pre-match checklist:

Download the Official Southampton FC app.

Log in using your MySaints account.

If needed, reset your password before matchday.

Open the app before you travel to confirm your ticket is available.

Don’t leave it until matchday

Fans must complete these steps before leaving home. Currently 3,000 fans are still to download their tickets. Failure to do so could prevent or significantly delay your entry to the ground, so please make sure everything is completed before you set off.

A detailed step-by-step guide on how to do this can be found below:

⁠Step-by-step Guide

For any other questions on how to do this, you can check out our FAQ page or contact the Ticket Office by email: [email protected] or by phone: 02381 780 780.

⁠Digital Tickets FAQs

Our Ticket Office will be open on matchday from 9.30am as well as Ticketing staff around St Mary’s to assist you.

We can't wait to welcome you back to St Mary's for another exciting season.