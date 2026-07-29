Published:
Birmingham City (A) sales windows begin
Saints take on Birmingham at St Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park on Tuesday 1st September at 7.45pm.
We have received a full allocation of 1,995 tickets. The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.
Buy Now
2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 16+ away matches across the 2025/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.
Ticket prices are as follows:
Adult: £35
Senior (65+): £29.50
Young Adult (16-24): £24
Juniors (Under 16): £18.50
R/View Wheelchair prices (Row 1)
Adult: £34
Senior (65+): £28.50
Young Adult (16-24): £23
Juniors (Under 16): £17.50