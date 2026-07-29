Published:
Ticketing

Birmingham City (A) sales windows begin

Written by
SFC Media
2023-24/Other/Stadiums/Birmingham_City_St_Andrew_s_Day_qz6ugv

Saints take on Birmingham at St Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park on Tuesday 1st September at 7.45pm.

We have received a full allocation of 1,995 tickets. The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.

Buy Now

2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 16+ away matches across the 2025/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: £35

  • Senior (65+): £29.50

  • Young Adult (16-24): £24

  • Juniors (Under 16): £18.50

R/View Wheelchair prices (Row 1)

  • Adult: £34

  • Senior (65+): £28.50

  • Young Adult (16-24): £23

  • Juniors (Under 16): £17.50

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