Portsmouth (H) sales windows begin

Join us for the south coast derby as Portsmouth visit St Mary's on Sunday 11th October at midday. Eligible supporters can now purchase their ticket for this fixture.

Buy Now

To purchase tickets during this initial window, supporters must meet all of the following criteria:

Be a 2026/27 Member

Have a previous purchase history, purchasing at least one competitive Southampton FC Men's First Team match between the 2020/21 season and 2025/26 seasons

Purchased one or more competitive Southampton FC Men's First Team matches in the 2026/27

If you are missing a Membership and/or a match ticket from this season to successfully meet the sales criteria, you can purchase these now and qualify to buy Portsmouth within minutes.

Criteria for any further windows will be announced after the initial on sale. All ticket holders will require a previous booking history with the club.

Further information on the match will be provided over the upcoming weeks. Each Derby will see away supporters travelling to the stadiums in the same manner as last season.

Due to the limited number of tickets available for this match, it is not expected that there will be a window for Season Ticket holders to purchase additional tickets.

Limited Hospitality Available

Experience matchday in style with Southampton FC Hospitality for the 2026/27 season.

From premium dining and pitchside views, to club restaurants and sports bars, there's a Hospitality experience to suit every supporter, every occasion and every budget.

Alongside our seasonal packages, match-by-match Hospitality remains available for those special fixtures, celebrations and memorable occasions. Whether you're entertaining clients, rewarding colleagues or enjoying a day out with friends and family, our team can help you find the right package.

Contact us to learn more

Email: [email protected]

Call: 02380 727 768