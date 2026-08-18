Members window open for West Ham Carabao Cup clash

Saints face The Hammers at St Mary's in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday 25th August at 7.45pm BST.

2026/27 Members can now purchase up to 6 tickets during their exclusive window at a discounted price.

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Ticket pricing

During their exclusive windows, Season Ticket holders and Members can benefit from discounted pricing.

Adults/18-25/O65: £22.50

Under 18: £10.00

Please note supporters with Membership Plus cannot use their free ticket for this fixture.

Hospitality

Hospitality packages are also available for this fixture, with a discount available for Season Ticket holders. Contact the Hospitality team to learn more. Prices include VAT.

Hospitality Package Season Ticket Pricing Non-Season Ticket Pricing Executive Boxes £2,100 £2,340 The Halo £234 £270 Knightwood Lounge £198 £210 Saints Bar £96 £114

West Ham Hospitality