Members window open for West Ham Carabao Cup clash
Saints face The Hammers at St Mary's in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday 25th August at 7.45pm BST.
2026/27 Members can now purchase up to 6 tickets during their exclusive window at a discounted price.
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Ticket pricing
During their exclusive windows, Season Ticket holders and Members can benefit from discounted pricing.
Adults/18-25/O65: £22.50
Under 18: £10.00
Please note supporters with Membership Plus cannot use their free ticket for this fixture.
Hospitality
Hospitality packages are also available for this fixture, with a discount available for Season Ticket holders. Contact the Hospitality team to learn more. Prices include VAT.
Hospitality Package
Season Ticket Pricing
Non-Season Ticket Pricing
Executive Boxes
£2,100
£2,340
The Halo
£234
£270
Knightwood Lounge
£198
£210
Saints Bar
£96
£114
West Ham Hospitality