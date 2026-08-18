Published:
Ticketing

Members window open for West Ham Carabao Cup clash

Written by
SFC Media
2026-27/Miscellaneous/IF_Southampton_Stoke_003_dmlf9d

Saints face The Hammers at St Mary's in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday 25th August at 7.45pm BST.

2026/27 Members can now purchase up to 6 tickets during their exclusive window at a discounted price.

Buy Now

Ticket pricing

During their exclusive windows, Season Ticket holders and Members can benefit from discounted pricing.

  • Adults/18-25/O65: £22.50

  • Under 18: £10.00

Please note supporters with Membership Plus cannot use their free ticket for this fixture.

Hospitality

Hospitality packages are also available for this fixture, with a discount available for Season Ticket holders. Contact the Hospitality team to learn more. Prices include VAT.

Hospitality Package

Season Ticket Pricing

Non-Season Ticket Pricing

Executive Boxes

£2,100

£2,340

The Halo

£234

£270

Knightwood Lounge

£198

£210

Saints Bar

£96

£114

West Ham Hospitality

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