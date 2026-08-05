Lincoln City (A) sales windows begin

Saints take on Lincoln City at the ProAmpac Stadium on Saturday 5th September at 12.30pm.

We have received a full allocation of 1,232 tickets. The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.

Buy Now

2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 21+ away matches across the 2025/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.

Ticket prices are as follows: