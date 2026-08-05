Published:
Ticketing

Lincoln City (A) sales windows begin

Written by
SFC Media
lincoln-city-lner-stadium_hqfvap

Saints take on Lincoln City at the ProAmpac Stadium on Saturday 5th September at 12.30pm.

We have received a full allocation of 1,232 tickets. The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.

Buy Now

2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 21+ away matches across the 2025/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: £32

  • Concession (65+, Wheelchair): £27

  • 18-21: £24

  • Under 18: £13

Related

lincoln-city-lner-stadium_hqfvap

Lincoln City (A) sold out

Ticketing
2026-27/Miscellaneous/CM_Southampton_v_Norwich_City_065_papt77

Swansea City at home on sale to all fans

Ticketing