Published:
Lincoln City (A) sales windows begin
Saints take on Lincoln City at the ProAmpac Stadium on Saturday 5th September at 12.30pm.
We have received a full allocation of 1,232 tickets. The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.
Buy Now
2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 21+ away matches across the 2025/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.
Ticket prices are as follows:
Adult: £32
Concession (65+, Wheelchair): £27
18-21: £24
Under 18: £13