South coast derby ticketing information

Southampton Football Club can confirm initial ticketing information for our away Sky Bet Championship fixture against Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Sunday 28th February (midday GMT kick-off).

Both clubs have been working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of all supporters attending this season’s south coast derbies, while providing a positive matchday experience.

As part of those discussions, both clubs have once again met with supporter group representatives to better understand any concerns ahead of the fixtures and will take on board feedback received from fans.

It has now been confirmed that away supporters attending these games will be required to travel on club-managed coaches, as was the case during the 2025/26 season.

In addition, away supporters will be required to meet a set of eligibility criteria in order to purchase tickets. Full details of the criteria, along with ticket sale dates and purchasing information, will be confirmed ahead of tickets going on sale.

The club will receive an allocation of 2,500 tickets for the fixture at Fratton Park, with the same allocation to be provided to Portsmouth supporters for the fixture at St Mary’s in October. This number has been agreed between both clubs and has been reduced from last season on safety grounds.

For the fixture at St Mary’s supporters will also need to meet a set criteria which will be confirmed next week. This will include having a previous booking history and membership.

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