Lincoln City (A) sold out

Saints' away allocation for our Championship trip to Lincoln City on Saturday 5th September (12.30pm kick-off) at the ProAmpac Stadium has now sold out.

The club would like to thank supporters after once again selling out the full away allocation for our Championship fixture against Lincoln City.

A fantastic travelling support of 1,232 Saints fans will be making the journey to the ProAmpac Stadium, and your continued backing both home and away is greatly appreciated by everyone at the club.

Thank you once again for your incredible support throughout the season. We look forward to seeing and hearing you in Lincoln.