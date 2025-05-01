Onuachu fit to return at Leicester

Simon Rusk has confirmed Paul Onuachu is available again for this weekend’s trip to Leicester after missing Southampton’s last Premier League outing with injury.

Ross Stewart led the line in Onuachu’s absence against Fulham at St Mary’s on Saturday, the Scotsman’s first home start since joining Saints in September 2023, coming through 66 minutes unscathed.

Now interim manager Rusk has a decision to make with Onuachu fit to feature at the King Power Stadium.

“We’re in good health," Rusk said. "Paul’s been training the last couple of days, he’s back in the mix, so that’s good news.

“Across the board we’ve had good training numbers this week, so we’ve got pretty much a clean bill of health as we stand here today.”

Rusk was also asked about Adam Lallana, who has been assisting him in the technical area and on the training pitch, but remains under contract as a player with four games of the season remaining.

“With Adam, in terms of his playing, that decision is solely with him at the minute,” Rusk added.

“Building up to this game, Adam is certainly on the coaching staff, and that’ll be a similar format this weekend as well.”