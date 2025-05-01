Saints Foundation receive boost on reducing offending project

Saints Foundation’s project looking to break cycles of offending received generous boost in funds from the Charles Hayward Foundation.

Saints Restart sees Saints Foundation staff support inmates in HMP Winchester as they near release, as well as continuing the support as they settle back into life in Southampton.

The project aims to reduce the likelihood of adults reoffending, and the Charles Hayward Foundation has helped to continue this support with £48,000 split over two years.

Jed Haney, Saints Foundation’s Pathways Project Manager, said: “Saints Restart plays a crucial role in breaking cycles of reoffending by supporting participants prior to and upon their release from HMP Winchester.

“This boost from Charles Hayward will allow us to continue this important work and ensure we give the best opportunity to the people we support upon their release into the community."

Saints Restart supports inmates through 1:1 mentoring, group workshops, and physical activity. In 2023/24, 90% of people we worked with through Saints Restart reduced their risk of offending, while 79% improved their mental wellbeing.

The Charles Haywood Foundation joins Prison DPS and EU Funding in supporting Saints Restart to reduce reoffending in Southampton.