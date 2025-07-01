South Western Railway provides funding boost to Senior Saints

Saints Foundation’s older adults project receives funding boost from South Western Railway after a successful first year in partnership.

Senior Saints strives to help over 60s improve their lifestyle and maintain their independence through a mixture of physical exercise and social activities.

After funding the project £17,000 as part of their ‘Try the Train’ scheme last year, South Western Railway have taken the next step of providing a £60,000 funding boost for the project as part of their Customers and Communities Improvement fund.

Paul Hedges, Saints Foundation’s Health Project Manager, said: “We have built a strong relationship with South Western Railway that continues to support those at need in the heart of our communities. The support given last season allowed us to provide some genuine life changing opportunities for our participants, we will now be able to provide more of these chances to more people.”

Peter Williams, Customer and Commercial Director at South Western Railway commented: “Following a successful first season, we’re strengthening our ‘Try the Train’ partnership with Saints Foundation this year, continuing our focus on their Senior Saints. By increasing our investment in this fantastic initiative, we’re supporting older people in the Southampton area to travel with confidence, maintain their independence, and improve both their mental and physical wellbeing.”

In 2023/24, 474 older adults engaged with Senior Saints, with 82% of them achieving a positive outcome for themselves. Saints Foundation’s Our Impact 2025 evidenced that for every £1 the project spends, it could generate £6.42 in social value.

£60,000 of investment in the project therefore, could generate up to £385,000 in social value for the city. This takes into consideration factors like the impact our projects have on the community, such as reducing strain on public services, such as the NHS.