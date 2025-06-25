Join Saints Foundation's Education Team

We are delighted to be able to hold an open evening for anyone who is interested in finding out more about opportunities to work in Saints Foundation's Education projects.

We have vacancies to come and join our inspiring team and we are looking for people who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of young people in Southampton.

Secondary School Engagement Coordinator (Community Champions):

You’ll be working in our dynamic Education team and will be responsible for the delivery of Saints Foundation’s Community Champions project. This project aims to offer positive engagement for secondary aged children to support them to gain the skills and confidence to engage with their education. You will be managing half our Saints Community Champions working in local secondary schools.

Saints Community Champion:

You will work within our partner schools in Southampton, using the power of the Saints badge to support those who feel the impact of inequalities most. You will do this by: 1:1 mentoring on a 10 week program, small group interventions and extracurricular clubs. Your delivery will be tailored to be person-centric and outcome based.

School and Sport Learning Project Officer (Premier League Primary Stars):

As part of our Premier League Primary Stars team, you will work within four primary schools in Southampton working with young people on an individual and small group basis. The project delivers 1:1 mentoring, targeted small group interventions, and CPD for teachers in delivering PE sessions.

2x Alternative Schools Engagement Officers (Premier League Inspires):

Our Premier League Inspires team work with pupils with a range of SEMH, SEND, and behavioural needs using a range of specially designed 1-1 mentoring, group interventions, and extra-curricular activities. All done with the aim supporting their engagement in education and raising their future aspirations.

Come find out more about the work that we do, what it's like to work from Saints Foundation and meet some of the team on the virtual and in person events we have coming up in July.

