Ballard named PL2 January Player of the Month

After an impressive start to 2025, Dom Ballard has been named the Premier League 2 Player of the Month for January.

The 19-year-old played twice as Saints went unbeaten in their three league games, with four goals and two assists for the young striker.

The new year began with a 5-0 triumph against Fulham, in which Ballard scored a hat-trick on his first game back after returning from a loan spell with Blackpool.

He then added another goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Newcastle before he headed back out on loan to Cambridge United.

Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Dom, and looks forward to continuing to monitor his progress in senior football for the remainder of the season.