Aston Villa tickets on general sale

Saints match against Aston Villa on Saturday 12th April, 3pm, at St Mary's is now available on general sale.

Tickets are available on general sale for Saints clash with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side.

This is a Category B fixture. Tickets are available from £20 for juniors and £30 for adults.

Build up to kick-off alongside fellow Saints supporters with live football on TV, a brand new menu and plenty of drinks choices.

Walk-in's are welcome on the day or supporters can elevate their experience by booking into one of our four time slots for the food and drink package.

Enjoy a meal from the matchday menu and a drink by booking below.

