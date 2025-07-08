Published:
Ticketing

Brighton on sale to Members now

Written by
SFC Media
2025-26/Training/20250630 Pre-Season London/20250630_LensburyTraining_122_ehmguj

Tickets are now available to Members for Saints' pre-season friendly on Saturday 2nd August (3.30pm BST) against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Buy Now

Please note, not all areas of the stadium will be open for this friendly. Areas open will be Blocks 1-10, 31-48.

Tickets will be available through General Sale on Thursday 10th July from 9.30am therefore Members are encouraged to purchase now during their exclusive ticket window.

Ticket Pricing

General Sale:

  • Adult: £15.00

  • Over-65: £15.00

  • 18-25: £15.00

  • Under-18: £5.00

  • Under-14: £5.00

Matchday:

  • Adult: £20.00

  • Over-65: £20.00

  • 18-25: £20.00

  • Under-18: £10.00

  • Under-14: £10.00

At all sales windows, supporters will be able to purchase 4 tickets per supporter number.

Hospitality Packages

Matchday Hospitality for the Brighton friendly can be purchased online by clicking the links below, or by speaking one of our dedicated Hospitality team by calling 02380 727768.

Package

Description

Price

The Halo

Pitch Facing, five course plated meal with inclusive premium drinks.

£200 + VAT

Buy Now

Knightwood Lounge

Pitch facing, fully inclusive premium drinks with bites and small bowls.

£125 + VAT

Buy Now

Executive Boxes

Private spaces of 10 with 3 course menu and drinks.

£1250 + VAT (Non Season Ticket holder)

Buy Now

First Two Home Fixtures

Saints Members are now also able to purchase tickets for the first two home fixtures now in their exclusive window.

  • Southampton will start their season by facing Wrexham at St Mary's on Saturday 9th August at 12.30pm.

Wrexham tickets

  • Saints' second home fixture of the season will be against Stoke City on Saturday 23rd August at 3pm

Stoke City tickets

Related

2024-25/Matchdays/20240824 Southampton vs Nottingham Forest/MW_Southampton_NottinghamForest_095_bprqw5

Wrexham and Stoke City tickets on sale to 25/26 Members tomorrow

Ticketing
2025-26/Memberships/Adult Membership/1920x1080_y8s5lh

Become a Saint with a 25/26 Membership

Membership