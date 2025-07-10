Brighton on sale now to all Saints fans

All Saints fan are now able to purchase tickets for Will Still's first game at St Mary's where he'll take on Brighton and Hove Albion in a pre-season friendly.

Ticket Pricing

At all sales windows, supporters will be able to purchase 4 tickets per supporter number.

General Sale:

Adult: £15.00

Over-65: £15.00

18-25: £15.00

Under-18: £5.00

Under-14: £5.00

Matchday:

Adult: £20.00

Over-65: £20.00

18-25: £20.00

Under-18: £10.00

Under-14: £10.00

Hospitality Packages

Matchday Hospitality for the Brighton friendly can be purchased online by clicking the links below, or by speaking one of our dedicated Hospitality team by calling 02380 727768.

Package Description Price The Halo Pitch Facing, five course plated meal with inclusive premium drinks. £200 + VAT Buy Now Knightwood Lounge Pitch facing, fully inclusive premium drinks with bites and small bowls. £125 + VAT Buy Now Executive Boxes Private spaces of 10 with 3 course menu and drinks. £1250 + VAT (Non Season Ticket holder) Buy Now

First Two Home Fixtures Available For Members

Saints Members are now able to purchase tickets for the first two home fixtures now in their exclusive window.

Southampton will start their season by facing Wrexham at St Mary's on Saturday 9th August at 12.30pm.

Saints' second home fixture of the season will be against Stoke City on Saturday 23rd August at 3pm

