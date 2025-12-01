Your December at St Mary's

We've got a number of festive fixtures available for you to be a part of this December.

Saints vs Birmingham City

St Mary's sets the stage as Southampton take on Birmingham City on Saturday 6th December at 3pm in the first of our four Men's December fixtures. Prices start from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

Saints vs West Bromwich Albion

Southampton meet West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's Stadium on Tuesday 9th December at 7.45pm. As a Category C fixture, fans with a Saints Membership will be able to benefit from a discount on their ticket. Adult Saints Members: Get £5 off your ticket. Prices start from £20 for Adults and £10 for Juniors

Junior Saints Members: Secure your seat in the Kids Zone for just £5.

Membership Plus: Those fans with Membership Plus can use their free ticket voucher for this fixture (This can only be used once and will not be available for other Category C fixtures if used). If not using your voucher, you can still benefit from £5 off your ticket.

Saints vs Coventry City

Saints take on Coventry City at St Mary's on Saturday 20th December at 12.30pm. Prices start from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

Save with St Mary's Group Bookings

Group bookings are available for any Men's and Women's First Team fixtures at St Mary’s – purchase seats together as a group of 15 or more and you could save 10% on the total price of your tickets and 15% on a group of 25 or more on the total price of your tickets.

Don’t miss out on the perfect opportunity to bring along a group of Saints fans and guarantee you’re all sat together - whether it’s a supporters group, a youth sports team, your colleagues, or just a group of mates.

LEVEL1 Matchday Packages have arrived

Say hello to the ultimate matchday upgrade: LEVEL1 Matchday Packages. Dive into 12,000 square feet of competitive chaos with exclusive access to epic activities and wall-to-wall entertainment before or after Saints take to the pitch. No queues. No interruptions. Pure competition.

With 10 of our activities available, and kicking off from the Birmingham match on 6th December onwards, you can pick your battle and own the arena. Every player in your booking gets a main meal from our matchday buffet, drink, Jude’s ice cream and two and a half hours of exclusive activity access.

