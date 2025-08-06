Published:
Club

Youngster Takaoka joins Valenciennes on loan

Written by
SFC Media
2025-26/Miscellaneous/GettyImages-1798366306_p2s89t

Young Southampton forward Rento Takaoka has joined Valenciennes on a season-long loan.

The Japan youth international, who joined the club earlier this year from Nissho Gakuen High School, will now spend the 2025/26 season with the French Championnat National outfit.

The club wishes Rento well for the coming season and looks forward to following his progress.

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

Become a Saint

Related

2024-25/U21s/Matchdays/20250505 Southampton vs Fulham/20250505_Southamptonu21_FulhamU21_030_hmrxl6

Under-21s' Premier League 2 fixtures released for 2025/26 season

Under-21s
2025-26/Early Doors/WhatsApp_Image_2025-07-22_at_12.43.53_1_q9d2jb

Early Doors returns for the 2025/26 season!

Club