Youngster Takaoka joins Valenciennes on loan

Young Southampton forward Rento Takaoka has joined Valenciennes on a season-long loan.

The Japan youth international, who joined the club earlier this year from Nissho Gakuen High School, will now spend the 2025/26 season with the French Championnat National outfit.

The club wishes Rento well for the coming season and looks forward to following his progress.

