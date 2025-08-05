It’s a new season and we’re back with a fresh series of Early Doors!

Matt Le Tissier and Tom Deacon are returning for another run of episodes along with trusted producer Rocket, this time in an updated format, with the gang bringing you a look back at some amazing Saints memories along with a host of great guests, discussions and also a few challenges.

The show launched in the 2024/25 season, and this time around it will now be available every other Thursday across official Southampton FC channels, as well as Spotify and additional podcast platforms.

Our first episode of 2025/26 is out this week, with iconic commentator Martin Tyler joining the guys for a fantastic chat about some of the best memories from his career, including how he voiced a selection of Matt’s greatest ever goals.

They’ll also look back on another famous Saints game that Martin voiced – the 3-1 win over Manchester United in 1996 that featured an unforgettable half-time kit change from the visitors – while they’ll give their thoughts on the greatest Premier League goal of all time.

Elsewhere in the show, Matt is going head-to-head with the Saints fans once again in another series of Taking on Le Tiss, and you can look out for opportunities on matchdays during the season to take part in that particular showdown yourself!

Tune in or listen across our app, website, YouTube, Facebook and Spotify or Apple Podcast feeds this Thursday and join us throughout the season.