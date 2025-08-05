Southampton’s Under-21s face a trip to Newcastle United on Sunday 17th August to kick-off the 2025/26 Premier League 2 campaign.

The first competitive game for new Head Coach Tonda Eckert will actually take place in the National League Cup, with a trip to Truro City on Wednesday 13th August.

Saints will then make the journey North to start their league campaign, before their first home match on Friday 22nd August against Sunderland.

With just four home ties in the first half of the season, Saints will end 2025 on the road against Sutton United and start 2026 at Stoke City, before back-to-back home games against Brighton and West Brom.

The regular season will then end in March with a home game against Leeds United.

As is customary with the league's current format, the top 16 sides will then qualify for post-season PL2 play-offs and battle it out for the league title.

The full schedule is as follows, with any further information and competitions to follow in due course:

August 2025

Wed 13 Truro City (a) - National League Cup

Sun 17 Newcastle United (a)

Fri 22 Sunderland (h)

Fri 29 Ipswich Town (a)

September 2025

Tue 16 Woking (a) - National League Cup

Fri 19 Burnley (h)

Fri 26 Manchester City (a)

October 2025

Fri 03 Derby County (h)

Tue 21 Aldershot Town (a) - National League Cup

Mon 27 Leicester City (a)

Fri 31 Tottenham Hotspur (a)

November 2025

Fri 07 Arsenal (h)

Tue 25 Sutton United (a) - National League Cup

January 2026

Fri 09 Stoke City (a)

Fri 16 Brighton & Hove Albion (h)

Mon 26 West Bromwich Albion (h)

Sat 31 Chelsea (a)

February 2026

Fri 08 Liverpool (h)

Fri 13 Norwich City (a)

Fri 20 Middlesbrough (h)

Fri 27 Everton (h)

March 2026

Fri 06 Nottingham Forest (a)

Fri 13 Manchester United (a)

Fri 20 Leeds United (h)

*Fixtures are subject to change.