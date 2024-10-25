Women's West Ham cup clash selected for coverage

Southampton FC Women's trip to Women's Super League side West Ham has been selected for live coverage in December.

The latest round of selections will see Saints' final group game in the Women's League Cup broadcast live on the Barclays WSL's YouTube channel.

Remi Allen's side travel to face West Ham on Wednesday 11th December, with a 7pm kick-off at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Full fixture information and further streaming details will be confirmed closer to the game.