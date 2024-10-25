Published:
Women's Team

Women's West Ham cup clash selected for coverage

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Women's Team/Matchdays/Women's League Cup/20241003 Southampton vs London City Lionesses/CM_Southampton_FC_Women_v_London_City_Lionesses_032_bbqapy

Southampton FC Women's trip to Women's Super League side West Ham has been selected for live coverage in December.

The latest round of selections will see Saints' final group game in the Women's League Cup broadcast live on the Barclays WSL's YouTube channel.

Remi Allen's side travel to face West Ham on Wednesday 11th December, with a 7pm kick-off at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Full fixture information and further streaming details will be confirmed closer to the game.

Related

D4S_3211_q79mpb

Tickets available for U21s clash against RB Leipzig

Under-21s
2024-25/Women's Team/International/2024-07-12_Croatia_V_Cymru_ac_219_mxpr5i

Women's October 2024 International Guide

Women's Team