Women's October 2024 International Guide

Southampton FC Women will have seven players in international action during October.

After a positive start to the season, several Saints stars will represent both England and Wales during the first international break of the campaign.

Welsh duo Rachel Rowe and Alice Griffiths have kept their places in the national squad for the crucial Women's European Championships qualification play-offs against Slovakia.

Cymru will travel to Slovakia first, before hosting the second leg in Cardiff with eyes on reaching the next and final round of qualification for next summer's tournament.

Meanwhile, five of Remi Allen's young side have been called up to England Under-23s, with Kayla Rendell, Fran Stenson, Tara Bourne, Lucia Kendall, and Freya Gregory all included for the U23 European League fixtures against the Netherlands and Portugal.

Here's the full run-down of when and where Saints' first team stars will be involved:

Thursday 24th October

Kayla Rendell, Fran Stenson, Tara Bourne, Lucia Kendall Freya Gregory - Netherlands U23s vs England U23s (WU23 European League) - 5pm BST



Friday 25th October

Rachel Rowe, Alice Griffiths - Slovakia vs Wales (Women's EURO 2025 qualifying), 4:30pm BST

Tuesday 29th October

Kayla Rendell, Fran Stenson, Tara Bourne, Lucia Kendall Freya Gregory - England U23s vs Portugal U23s (WU23 European League) - 5:30pm BST

Rachel Rowe, Alice Griffiths - Wales vs Slovakia (Women's EURO 2025 qualifying), 7:15pm BST