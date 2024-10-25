Southampton Under-21s take on RB Leipzig in the Premier League International Cup at the Silverlake Stadium on Tuesday 29th October, 7pm KO.

The Premier League International Cup group stage begins with RB Leipzig as the first of four teams to visit the Silverlake Stadium in Eastleigh.

Saints will begin their Group D action against Leipzig before facing Real Sociedad, Sporting Lisbon and Anderlecht in the coming weeks. Full fixture details can be found here.

Tickets for the RB Leipzig fixture are now available to purchase from just £1.

