Women's Team

Women's team final game of the season on general sale

Tickets for Southampton FC Women's final game of the 2024/25 season against Charlton Athletic Women now on general sale.

Southampton FC finish off their 2024/25 campaign in the Barclays Women's Championship on Sunday, 4th May (2pm kick-off).

If you haven't yet been to a women's match this season, or you're a women's matchday regular, come and see how women's football has grown at St Mary's this season. Tickets are available to buy now

