Southampton FC Women supporters are being given the opportunity to share their thoughts on the Barclays Women's Championship drinking in bowl pilot.

With the season drawn to a close, the league would like to hear from supporters that attended our fixtures against Sunderland, Newcastle, London City Lionesses and Charlton Athletic, plus those that have attended fixtures in previous seasons too.

You may have completed previous surveys this season about your experience before or after matchdays, however please do take the time to share your thoughts in this survey too. The WPLL would like you to take part in this short 10-minute online survey to share your thoughts on attending matches, what your experiences have been like, and how you felt about having the ability to drink alcohol in your seat at some matches this season.

As a thank you for your time, you'll have the chance to enter into a prize draw to win one of four £50 Amazon vouchers.

Complete the survey

The survey is open until 23.59pm on Monday 26th May.