Women’s retained list published for 2025

Southampton FC Women can confirm the list of released players following the conclusion of 2024/25 Barclays Women's Championship season.

The club can confirm that a one-year optional extension to Rachel Rowe's contract has been triggered, keeping her at the club for the 2025/26 season.

However, five out-of-contract players, Alice Griffiths, Rianna Dean, Izzy Milne, Emma Thompson, and Emily Kraft will all be departing the club this summer.

Griffiths is the longest serving of the group set to leave, having played in four seasons with the club since her arrival in the 2021/22 campaign.

The midfielder made 62 appearances and scored once for Saints, as she was part of the promotion-winning side that reached the Women's Championship for the first time before returning to the senior Wales squad at international level.

Dean, Milne, Thompson, and Kraft all joined in the club's second season in the second tier, and depart after two years on the South Coast.

Dean made 23 appearances and scored nine times, whilst Thompson made 21 appearances and scored seven goals, with Milne playing eight times during her stay.

Kraft made 14 appearances and scored once, but spent the 2024/25 campaign out on loan with Aberdeen.

Offers of re-engagement have been given to four other out-of-contract players - Jemma Purfield, Lucia Kendall, Molly Pike, and Chloe Peplow - with Benedicte Haaland and Atlanta Primus also still in talks with the club.

Finally, Saints' five loan players - Laila Harbert, Vivienne Lia, Araya Dennis, Georgia Mullett, and Siobhan Wilson - have all returned to their parent clubs, with Wilson announcing her retirement from professional football.

Southampton Football Club would like to thank the departing players for their efforts during their time at the club, and we wish them all the best for the future.