Southampton FC Women's Fran Stenson has been nominated for the Barclays Women's Championship's Save of the Season award.

In her debut campaign at the club, Stenson was an ever-present in the league and kept seven clean sheets with several important stops throughout the campaign.

However, it was her late heroics in the south coast derby against local rivals Portsmouth that stood out and earned her league-wide nomination.

VOTE FOR SAVE OF THE SEASON

In the 88th minute of the tightly contested derby, Stenson raced out and stood firm to deny Sophie Quirk with a one-on-one stop that preserved a clean sheet in the goalless draw at St Mary's.

When time stood still, but @StensonFran stayed strong! 🧤😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/WqGN0vB88k — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) March 24, 2025

The rest of the goalkeepers shortlisted are Tatiana Saunders (Durham), Hannah Poulter (Portsmouth), Sian Rogers (Sheffield United), and Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic).

Voting will end on Monday 2nd June at 9am, with the official announcement of the winners set for Tuesday 3rd June.