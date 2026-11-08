Women's Preview: Saints vs Sheffield United

Southampton FC Women are back at St Mary's Stadium as they host Sheffield United in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 on Sunday 8th November.

THE MATCH

Saints vs Sheffield United

Barclays Women's Super League 2

St Mary's Stadium

Sunday 8th November, 2pm

BUY TICKETS

Saints' start to the season has been positive, but not without its frustrations as Simon Parker's side find themselves sixth in the WSL2 table and have only lost once in their first six league games.

However, Saints have drawn four of those games meaning they're on seven points, as their only league win came on the opening day against Durham.

They are unbeaten at home in league and cup though, so will be hoping that a return to St Mary's can bring the vital lift to turn draws into wins on the main stage.

Saints are unbeaten at home this season. (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

Sheffield Utd find themselves in ninth place, but are only one point behind Saints as the chasing pack in the middle of the league table is particularly tight.

The Blades have won twice in the league - one more than Saints - but have lost their other four fixtures so far.

Their two wins have contained plenty of goals, as they've beaten Burnley 4-3 and Durham 4-1, with leading scorer Amy Andrews hitting a hat-trick in that game.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Saints put on a stunning display to run out 5-2 winners over Sheffield United last season, in a fixture they have been victorious in for each of the past six meetings.

After initially going behind, goals from Jess Simpson and Michaela McAlonie turned the score around in the first half. The visitors equalised again but a late flurry of goals from Aimee Palmer and a Mary Bashford brace sealed the win.

MANAGER PREVIEW

Speaking ahead of the clash, Simon Parker said: "Our performances have warranted wins in almost every single game, and we just keep believing in that.

"We'll approach Sheffield United in the samw way, but just make sure that we're more clinical."

WHAT KIT ARE SAINTS WEARING?

Back at home means back in the bespoke red and white home kit. Purchase yours from the Saints Store on matchday, or order online now!

WOMEN'S HOME KIT

Stepping back out at HOME tomorrow 🏡



🎟️ https://t.co/6VFrhVGqc3 pic.twitter.com/8vUJ42lhvp — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) November 7, 2026

TICKET NEWS

Tickets are still available for the game, priced at just £10 for Adults and £4 for Under-18s!

TICKETS

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Maximise your matchday by booking in at LEVEL1 or The Dell before the game, and stick around for kick-off at 2pm. Full matchday information can be found in our dedicated article.

READ MORE

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

Al league matches will be streamed live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off.

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: