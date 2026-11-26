Southampton FC Women will have six first team players on duty during the November/December international break.

The same six players that were called up to represent their nations in October have kept their places for the final international break of the year, which includes a World Cup and European Championships qualifying over the next 10 days.

Grace Moloney will be in the Republic of Ireland squad for their dates with destiny against Poland in the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup play-off final. Victory over two legs would ensure Ireland reach back-to-back World Cup finals after their first-ever appearance in the 2023 tournament.

Also in qualifying action is young striker Jessie Archibald, who will return to the England youth sides to represent the Under-17s in round one of UEFA Women's Under-17 EURO qualifiers.

Back in senior action, goalkeeper Alina Santos will join up with the New Zealand squad again for a pair of friendly fixtures against the Philippines as the Football Ferns play on home turf in Wellington.

Elsewhere in the Young Lionesses camp, Megan Collett will link up with the Under-23s as they continue the defence of their WU23 European Competition title against Belgium and Poland.

After making her debut for the Under-19s age group, 17-year-old Saffia Rae has kept her place in that age group for a friendly camp against Denmark.

Finally, Abbie Ferguson also kept her place in Scotland’s Under-23s side, as they face France at home and Sweden away to round out the calendar year.

Friday 27th November

Jessie Archibald - England U17s vs Belarus U19s (UEFA Women's U17 EUROs qualifying) - 11am GMT

Sunday 29th November

Alina Santos - New Zealand vs Philippines (Friendly) - 3am GMT

Monday 30th November

Jessie Archibald - England U17s vs Hungary U19s (UEFA Women's U17 EUROs qualifying) - 11am GMT

Megan Collett - England U23s vs Belgium U23s (WU23 European competition) - 7pm GMT

Abbie Ferguson - Scotland U23s vs France U23s (Friendly) - 7pm GMT

Tuesday 1st December

Saffia Rae - England U19s vs Denmark U19s (Friendly) - 10am GMT

Grace Moloney - Poland vs Republic of Ireland (FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying play-off) - 5pm GMT

Thursday 3rd December

Jessie Archibald - England U17s vs Denmark U19s (UEFA Women's U17 EUROs qualifying) - 4:30pm GMT

Friday 4th December

Alina Santos - New Zealand vs Philippines (Friendly) - 4am GMT

Saffia Rae - England U19s vs Denmark U19s (Friendly) - 10am GMT

Megan Collett - Portugal U23s vs England U23s (WU23 European competition) - 3pm GMT

Abbie Ferguson - Sweden U23s vs Scotland U23s (Friendly) - 6:30pm GMT

Saturday 5th December

Grace Moloney - Republic of Ireland vs Poland (FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying play-off) - 5pm GMT