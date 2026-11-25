Published:
Women's FA Cup clash chosen for TV coverage
Southampton FC Women's third round trip to Ipswich Town in the Women's FA Cup has been selected for live TV coverage.
Simon Parker's side will face Barclays Women's Super League 2 rivals, Ipswich Town, in the third round of this season's competition, with the game shown live on Channel 4 and TNT Sports.
Due to this selection, the tie will be played on Sunday 13th December with a 1:30pm kick-off, and it has been moved to Ipswich's main stadium of Portman Road. The full game confirmation is as follows:
Ipswich Town v Southampton
Portman Road
Sunday 13 December, 1:30pm GMT
Channel 4, TNT Sports 1 & HBO Max
Further fixture and ticket details will follow in due course.