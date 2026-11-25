Southampton FC Women's third round trip to Ipswich Town in the Women's FA Cup has been selected for live TV coverage.

Simon Parker's side will face Barclays Women's Super League 2 rivals, Ipswich Town, in the third round of this season's competition, with the game shown live on Channel 4 and TNT Sports.

Due to this selection, the tie will be played on Sunday 13th December with a 1:30pm kick-off, and it has been moved to Ipswich's main stadium of Portman Road. The full game confirmation is as follows:

Ipswich Town v Southampton

Portman Road

Sunday 13 December, 1:30pm GMT

Channel 4, TNT Sports 1 & HBO Max

Further fixture and ticket details will follow in due course.