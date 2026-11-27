Southampton FC Women's Ellie Brazil, Chloe Peplow, and Libbi McInnes have all earned nominations for the Barclays Women's Super League 2's November awards.

After an unbeaten month in the league with two resounding victories over Sheffield United - 4-1 at St Mary's - and Burnley - 5-0 at Turf Moor - Saints' performances have yielded three individual nominations.

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Leading the way for goals and assists, taliswoman Ellie Brazil had another standout month which has earned a place on the Player of the Month shortlist.

Brazil scored three goals and registered two assists, totalling five goal contributions across the two games.

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Two of Saints' most impressive goals from those games have been shortlisted for the Goal of the Month award. First, Chloe Peplow's special St Mary's set-piece against Sheffield United; the midfielder arrowed in a fine free-kick from just outside the area to score Saints' third of the game.

Chloe Peplow. Dead ball specialist. 💫 pic.twitter.com/Hz8405VSaH — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) November 8, 2026

Then, Libbi McInnes added her name into the mix at Turf Moor with her first league goal for the club, as the midfielder picked the ball up on the edge of the box and shifted her feet well before powering in a shot that was perfectly out of reach for the Burnley goalkeeper.

GOTM VOTE

The winners of both awards will be decided by a fan vote, which closes at 10am on Monday 30th November.