Matchday Information: Southampton FC Women vs Sheffield United Women

Saints Women make their second appearance at St Mary's this season as they face Sheffield United Women in a Barclays WSL2 clash on Sunday 8th November at 2pm.

We can't wait to see you this Sunday, here's what you'll need to know ahead of your visit to St Mary's. Tickets are still available at just £10 for Adults and £4 for Juniors.

Secure your Seat

Matchday Timings

9am - LEVEL1 opens

10am - The Dell opens

12.30pm - Itchen North Kiosks open

2pm - Kick-Off

Head to St Mary's and build up to kick-off

The Dell will be open from 10am, giving supporters the chance to get settled in and enjoy food and drink ahead of kick-off.

Join us pre-match at The Dell for a comforting Sunday carvery.

All the trimmings will accompany our carvery mains of English topside of beef, Norfolk turkey breast, leg of pork or chestnut mushroom, spinach and vegan feta filo parcel. Starters and puddings are available for you to upgrade to two or three courses.

LEVEL1 will also open from 9am, with supporters able to make the most of the facilities ahead of the match. Try to beat Ruby-Rae Tucker or Libbi McInnes' mini golf score for your chance to win tickets to our next St Mary's game in January.

Kiosks 6 and 47 will be open from 12.30pm, providing food and drink options for supporters inside the Stadium.

Alcohol available in the stadium bowl

After a successful trial last season, supporters will now be able to enjoy alcoholic drinks purchased inside St Mary's from their seats.

Alcohol will be available in the stadium bowl before kick-off, at half-time and during the match. As always supporters are reminded to drink responsibly and follow the instructions of stadium staff.