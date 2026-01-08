Women set for record south coast derby crowd

Southampton FC Women's clash against Portsmouth on Saturday 10th January will be watched by their biggest ever south coast derby crowd, as tickets remain on sale this week.

The highly-anticipated south coast derby has reached 6,000 ticket sales, comfortable beating last season's battle under the lights when 5,666 supporters watched the previous St Mary's derby day.

This season's opening day crowd of 3,896 was already smashed with days still to spare, as the next milestone in the sights is a potential club record league attendance which stands at 7,012 - set against Sunderland in January 2025.

Simon Parker's side are aiming to make it 10 matches unbeaten against their rivals, with supporters encouraged to bring the numbers to St Mary's Stadium for the latest south coast showdown.

Whether you're a die-hard supporter or a family looking for a perfect January outing, we've added plenty of matchday activations and ticket incentives to ensure the atmosphere matches the excitement on the pitch.

Tickets start at just £10 for Adults, £5 for 18-25, and £4 for Juniors.

For Women’s Season Ticket holders, there's an added chance to help maximise the attendance by bringing along as many of your family and friends as you like for FREE.

In a change to last season's Portsmouth home fixture, the 'Drinking in View Pilot' will be in effect for this match, allowing you to bring alcohol into the stands and to your seat if you wish.

Before the match, the stadium will be alive with energy and activities that are included in your ticket, along with a pre-match light show as kick-off approaches.

Add to the numbers at St Mary's and show your support as we aim to start the new year in style against Portsmouth on Saturday 10th January, 5:30pm kick-off.

