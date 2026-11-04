Wolves (A) sales windows begin

Saints take on Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Saturday 5th December at 3pm.

We have received the full allocation of 2,006 tickets. The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.

2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 17+ away matches across the 2025/26 and 2026/27 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.

Wolves (A) Tickets

Ticket prices are as follows: