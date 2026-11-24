Saints supporters can now secure their ticket for four more fixtures in January and February.

From 9.30am, 2026/27 Members can secure their seat for an exciting run of fixtures across January and February, with plenty of opportunities to start 2027 at St Mary's.

Saints vs West Bromwich Albion | Tues 26th Jan 2027 7.45pm KO | Adults from £20 and Juniors from £10

Saints vs Preston North End | Sat 30th Jan 2027 3pm KO | Adults from £20 and Juniors from £10

Saints vs Norwich City | Wed 17th Feb 2027 7.45pm KO | Adults from £20 and Juniors from £10

Saints vs Wrexham | Sat 20th Feb 2027 3pm KO | Adults from £30 and Juniors from £20

Junior Saints Takeover, brought to you by Bargate

We're handing over the keys to St Mary's to our Junior Saints as we prepare for a very special matchday against Preston North End on Saturday 30th January!

The Junior Saints Takeover, brought to you by Bargate, is all about celebrating our youngest supporters and giving the next generation of Saints fans a matchday experience to remember.

We'll be putting our Junior Saints at the heart of the action, with a host of exciting activities, entertainment and plenty of opportunities for young supporters to get involved and show their passion for the club.

Keep an eye on our website as we reveal more details about how you can get involved!

Whether it's their first visit to St Mary's or they're already regulars in the stands, we want every young fan to feel part of the Saints family. From the moment they arrive at the stadium to the final whistle, there will be plenty to look forward to as we come together to get behind the team.

And there's even more reason to join us! Junior Members can secure their seat for just £5, making it the perfect opportunity to bring the next generation along to experience the excitement of a matchday at St Mary's.

Members unlock fixtures first

Not every match is one you can make, but you know the ones you do not want to miss.

A 2026/27 Saints Membership is for those matches. All Membership tiers give you first access to home tickets in a Member exclusive window, plus priority access for away and cup matches. You’ll also receive discounts on selected fixtures across the season, alongside other benefits.

2026/27 Memberships