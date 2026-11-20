Published:
Blackburn Rovers (H) on sale to all fans
All supporters can now secure their seat for our upcoming game against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday 19th December at 3pm.
Tickets are available from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.
Upgrade your matchday with Hospitality
From premium dining and pitchside views, to club restaurants and sports bars, there's a Hospitality experience to suit every supporter, every occasion and every budget.
Whether you're entertaining clients, rewarding colleagues or enjoying a day out with friends and family, our team can help you find the right package.
Packages start from £180 in the Saints Bar.
Burnley Hospitality