All supporters can now secure their seat for our upcoming game against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday 19th December at 3pm.

Tickets are available from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

Upgrade your matchday with Hospitality

From premium dining and pitchside views, to club restaurants and sports bars, there's a Hospitality experience to suit every supporter, every occasion and every budget.

Whether you're entertaining clients, rewarding colleagues or enjoying a day out with friends and family, our team can help you find the right package.

Packages start from £180 in the Saints Bar.

Burnley Hospitality