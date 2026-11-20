Our highly anticipated upcoming fixture against Middlesbrough has now sold out and our Ticket Exchange is now live.

Middlesbrough travel to St Mary’s on Friday 27th November for an 8pm kick-off, with another strong atmosphere expected as the two sides meet in front of a sold-out crowd.

Saints will be looking to continue their impressive run of form, having remained unbeaten at home in the league this season, and will be hoping to maintain that record in what promises to be another exciting evening under the lights at St Mary’s.

Final Hospitality Places

Hospitality is almost sold out for the fixture, with only limited places remaining in the Saints Bar. Supporters looking to enjoy the game with a hospitality experience are encouraged to secure their place while availability remains.

Prices start from £180 per person.

Saints Bar

Ticket Exchange

The Ticket Exchange allows supporters who cannot attend the match to list their seat for purchase below.

List My Seat

Season Ticket holders will need to be logged into their account and select 'resale management' in the account page to list their tickets.

Listed tickets will appear in the regular ticket seat map and can be purchased below.

Purchase Tickets

The existing sales criteria applies to tickets made available through the exchange. Supporters must have booked a ticket for at least one competitive match between the 2020/21 and 2025/26 seasons.

Supporters who are unable to attend can list their ticket through the Ticket Exchange, receiving a credit equivalent to 1/23 of their Season Ticket value if it is purchased by another supporter. This also allows the club to ensure that the correct supporter details are held for each seat on matchday whilst giving any many Saints fans as possible to attend.