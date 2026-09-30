Published:
Ticketing

West Bromwich Albion (A) sales windows begin

Written by
SFC Media
2023-24/Other/Stadiums/West_Brom_Hawthorns_Night_fv4mc8

Saints take on West Brom at The Hawthorns on Tuesday 3rd November at 8pm. We have received a full allocation of 2,542 tickets.

Tickets for this match are digital and will be accessed through the Southampton FC app.

The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and this season as well as holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.

2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 16+ away matches across the 2025/26 and 2026/27 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: £32

  • Senior 65+: £27

  • 20-25: £22

  • 17-19: £15

  • U17: £12

  • U14: £8

  • Adult/Senior Disabled: £22

Buy Now

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