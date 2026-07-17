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Watch Eastleigh vs Saints live on Saints Play
Saints travel to Silverlake Stadium to take on Eastleigh on Saturday 18th July at 7.45pm in the first of their pre-season games. You can watch it live with Saints Play.
Supporters not travelling to our non-league neighbours can watch the first of our pre-season friendlies live with Saints Play.
The stream will start shortly before kick-off at 7.45pm BST, with video passes available for just £5.
Click the link below to purchase your pass which is available worldwide, including the UK.
Buy Pass