How to watch SC Preußen Münster vs Saints

Saints face SC Preußen Münster on Saturday 1st August at LVM-Preußenstadion.

Kick off is at 2pm BST, with supporters being able to follow the action live on Saints Play, watch alongside fellow fans at LEVEL1.

Watch live on Saints Play

Supporters unable to make the trip to Germany can watch the pre-season friendly live on Saints Play for just £5.

Coverage will begin shortly before the 2pm BST kick-off, with the live video stream available worldwide, excluding Germany.

Video Pass

Watch at LEVEL1

The match will also be shown live at LEVEL1, giving supporters the opportunity to enjoy the action together at St Mary’s.

Following a series of popular live screenings during the World Cup, fans can once again take in the game on LEVEL1's 15ft screen while making the most of our food, drink and entertainment offering.

Free tickets to attend the screening can be booked via the link below.

Book LEVEL1