How to watch Eintracht Braunschweig vs Saints

Saints continue their pre-season preparations in Germany on Friday 24th July, taking on Eintracht Braunschweig at Eintracht-Stadion.

Kick-off is at 7pm BST, with supporters able to follow the action live on Saints Play, watch alongside fellow fans at LEVEL1, or attend the fixture in person.

Watch live on Saints Play

Supporters unable to make the trip to Germany can watch the second friendly of pre-season live on Saints Play for just £5.

Coverage will begin shortly before the 7pm BST kick-off, with the live video stream available worldwide, excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Video Pass

Watch at LEVEL1

The match will also be shown live at LEVEL1, giving supporters the opportunity to enjoy the action together at St Mary’s.

Following a series of popular live screenings during the World Cup, fans can once again take in the game on LEVEL1's 15ft screen while making the most of our food, drink and entertainment offering.

Free tickets to attend the screening can be booked via the link below.

Book LEVEL1

Tickets still available

Supporters considering travelling to Germany can still purchase tickets for the fixture.

Full ticketing and match information is available below.

Buy Tickets