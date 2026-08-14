How to watch Watford vs Southampton

The 2026/27 Championship season is here. Saints kick off the new league campaign on the road, travelling to Vicarage Road to take on Watford on Sunday 16th August at 1.30pm. If you missed out on a ticket, don’t worry, there are still plenty of ways to follow the action and watch the game.

Live on Saints Play

Fans in the UK can catch the game live on Sky Sports +. But for selected fans outside of the UK, you can watch the game live on Saints Play.

Buy a match pass for £10

Buy a Seasonal Video Pass

Northam Fan Zone

If you're not making the trip to Vicarage Road, there's no better place to watch the action than St Mary's Northam Fan Zone.

For just £6, your ticket includes entry to the Northam Fan Zone plus a free pint of So Good Lager, meantime Dial Lager and Meantime Anytime IPA , making it the perfect way to start the new season.

Fan Zone Screening

LEVEL1

Watch Saints take on Watford, surrounded by mates and proper matchday energy at LEVEL1.

Entry is completely free with a FREE ticket. Simply claim your free ticket, walk in on the night, grab a drink, and enjoy the game with fellow Saints fans.

LEVEL1 Screening

The Dell

Cheer on the Saints at The Dell with fellow fans on Sunday 16th August as they take on Watford in their first league game of the 2026/27 season.

Fancy a bite? We will be serving our freshly prepared Sunday carvery from midday - 5pm on Sunday.

The Dell Screening