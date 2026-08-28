Ward-Prowse: Saints connection never left me

James Ward-Prowse has been speaking of the emotional connection between himself and Southampton that made his St Mary’s return impossible to turn down.

The former captain spent 20 years of his life with the Saints badge on his chest, joining the Academy at the age of eight and progressing through the ranks to represent the first team on 410 occasions, leaving him 11th on the all-time list at the time of his departure to West Ham three years ago.

Now 31, Ward-Prowse is back to finish what he started, having played in Saints’ Sky Bet Championship opener at Sheffield Wednesday in 2023/24, his last game for the club in a season that ended in promotion to the Premier League.

“Once you have a connection with a club and a love for a club, it’s not something you can switch off,” he said. “For the last few years, every game you’re always checking to see the scores and to see how the club are doing.

“I’ve been watching closely. To be in the building now and to be able to help this club back to where it belongs is a really special feeling.

“The one thing you can’t take for granted is the love you feel from the fans and the club and the city, and that’s something that really helped me in my game when you feel that appreciation. It does give you another level, so I’m looking forward to seeing them and repaying them with some good performances.

“That commitment and that feeling of being wanted is really important. When I knew this opportunity was there for me, it was something I knew would get the best out of me as a player.”

After an impressive first season at the London Stadium in which he registered 18 goal contributions, Ward-Prowse has found himself in the unfamiliar position of finding game time hard to come by over the last two years, including loan moves to Nottingham Forest and Burnley.

Ward-Prowse has taken the No. 30 shirt on his return to St Mary's

Being idolised by the fans at St Mary’s clearly paid a big part in his decision to come back, and now the midfielder is driven to reward that long-standing support with a top-flight return.

“Having left the club under difficult circumstances before, you’re left with a bit of a disappointing feeling. That’s something I’m eager to put right and hopefully play my role in helping this club back to the Premier League,” he continued.

“I’ve got a real fire in my belly and a hunger to prove people wrong. I think there’s been a lot of frustration over the last couple of years. Football’s a game of opinions and things change, but I’ve got a real strong belief in myself and what I can bring and deliver to this team, and I’ll be looking to do that on a daily basis.

“It’s a really exciting team. Obviously there are not many lads left from when I was here, but I’m looking forward to getting to know them all pretty quickly. There are no guarantees in football – you have to earn the shirt and you have to work your way back into the team.”

Ward-Prowse has taken the No. 30 shirt, the same number he wore on his first-team debut at Crystal Palace at the age of 16, way back in 2011.

“Just looking back this morning, my debut was number 30 so it’s one of those numbers that jumps out at me and has that recollection in my mind,” he smiled.

“Hopefully it’ll bring me some good luck. A few more free-kicks as well would be nice.”