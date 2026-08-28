Ward-Prowse returns home

We are delighted to announce the return of James Ward-Prowse from West Ham United, with the midfielder signing a two-year contract at St Mary’s.

The 31-year-old reignites a 20-year association with the club, having joined the Academy at the age of eight before going on to amass 410 senior appearances.

Embarking on European campaigns, reaching the EFL Cup final and scoring 55 goals in his first spell as a Saint, Ward-Prowse now returns home to bolster Tonda Eckert’s midfield options.

Moving to West Ham in the summer of 2023, the England international featured 75 times for the Hammers as well as spending time on loan at Nottingham Forest and Burnley to take his total Premier League appearances to 422.

James Ward-Prowse shakes hands on the deal with Johannes Spors

Now back on the south coast, Ward-Prowse said: “It feels a bit surreal. The last couple of days have been pretty intense, but I’m delighted to be back, and to be wearing the red and white again is truly special.

“It’s the place I call home, obviously having come through the Academy since I was eight. It was an incredible journey up until the point that I left, but home is a special place and I always had it in the back of my mind that it was somewhere that I wanted to be. I’m here today very excited and looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

Group Sporting Director Johannes Spors added: “James has an incredible history and connection with this football club and needs no introduction.

“He will add huge value both on and off the pitch and we’re delighted to have been able to bring him home.”