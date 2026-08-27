Schlotterbeck: We have big ambitions

Newest Southampton signing Keven Schlotterbeck is relishing the challenge of chasing promotion in a new country after arriving from FC Augsburg.

Amassing over 150 Bundesliga appearances, the 29-year-old central defender arrives to bolster Tonda Eckert’s defensive options.

Speaking for the first time as a Saint, Schlotterbeck is clear in his ambitions for the season.

“I had a lot of speeches with Johannes [Spors] and they told me which ambitions they had and I think my football vision is the same, so we get the chance to get it together and now I’m here, happy to be here, and attack this year in the Championship.

“It’s easy. We’re playing football, our job is to win games, to play football, and so you talk a little bit about the football, the style, how you want to play and how you want to win games, I’m happy that we have the same vision to get closer and closer and closer.

On the prospect of wearing the Saints shirt for the first time and the campaign ahead, he said: “Yeah, it's like goosebumps on my arm. I want to play in the stadium, I want to play in different stadiums, but for me especially, it’s like around 23 home games, or now 22, so this is why I'm here, why we get the big ambitions to get on a new level as a team, as a club, and hopefully win the Championship and go up to the Premier League.”

Brother of Borussia Dortmund and Germany defender Nico, Keven is clear on what he can bring to the south coast.

“A good left foot, I would say. My brother is the same, so we get the same characteristic styles. I’m good in air duels, but I think my biggest thing is that my heart is bigger than everyone else. So it’s about to get in every duel and win this duel and hopefully I have 100% this year, it’s not possible I know, but it will be hopefully in the next few games.

“I told the club in Augsburg every time when something is there in another country, I want to do it because I want to get myself better.

“It's a new culture, it's a new game style, it's a new characteristic style, and now I'm here to help the team, to help the trainer team, to help everyone, not especially the team, also you. My English is not the best, but I try my best, so this is the same on the pitch. You have to try your best, if you don't try your best, you can't be the best, it's easy."