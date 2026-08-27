Saints secure Schlotterbeck signing

Southampton Football Club can confirm the signing of central defender Keven Schlotterbeck from FC Augsburg on a three-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The 29-year-old arrives in England having made 152 Bundesliga appearances across spells with SC Freiburg, Union Berlin, VFL Bochum and Augsburg.

Schlotterbeck has made 48 appearances for the Bavarian outfit, including captaining the side on 16 occasions in 2025/26, also gaining experience at international level by representing Germany at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Keven Schlotterbeck said: “I’m glad, I’m happy. [I have] big ambitions. Go to the field, win games and go for it this year.

“I think my football vision is the same, so we get the chance to get it together and now I’m here, happy to be here, and attack this year in the Championship.”

Group Sporting Director Johannes Spors said: “We had identified the need for a left-footed central defender and Keven provides this alongside a vast amount of experience.

“His physical and technical attributes are matched by his mentality, as someone who is a real leader."