Plan your season in style and secure your spot in our Hospitality packages ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The countdown to the new season is officially on, with hospitality packages for every 2025/26 home fixture available to purchase from 9:30am this Friday. Whether you're entertaining clients, celebrating with friends and family, or simply elevating your matchday experience, now is the perfect time to book your place.

Key Dates for your Calendar

Fixture Release: Thursday 26th June at 12pm

Payment Plan Deadline: Thursday 26th June at 5pm

All Hospitality Fixtures On Sale: Friday 27th June at 9:30am

Memberships On Sale: Wednesday 2nd July

First Fixtures On Sale to Members: Tuesday 8th July

Register Your Interest

On Friday 27th June you'll be able to secure your padded seat for all of our 2025/26 fixtures online. Please note that our match against Portsmouth won't be available to buy online, but you can register your interest to be the first to know when our hospitality packages do go on sale.

Our Hospitality team will be in touch as soon as your chosen lounges become available to book. If you want to chat with one of our dedicated Hospitality Team members directly, call now on 02380 727 768 or email us at [email protected].