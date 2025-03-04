Under-21s to face Sheffield United in PL Cup round of 16

Southampton’s Under-21s will travel to Sheffield United in the Premier League Cup round of 16.

After progressing through as runners up in Group C, behind West Bromwich Albion and ahead of Swansea and Fleetwood Town, Saints reached the last 16 for the second time in three seasons.

Their reward is a trip to face Sheffield United in a rematch of the most recent round of 16 tie, when Saints beat the Blades in the 2022/23 campaign.

The clash will take place at York City's LNER Community Stadium on Wednesday 12th March, with a 7pm kick-off.

Tickets will be free entry on the night.