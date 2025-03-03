Saints support 'Unite For Access'

Southampton Football Club is a proud supporter of the Level Playing Field campaign, 'Unite for Access'. The annual campaign aims to raise awareness and drive equality for a more inclusive matchday experience for disabled sports fans.

The 2025 campaign is running from Saturday 1st March to Sunday 16th March. During this period as a club, we will be highlighting the support we offer to our disabled fans. At our Men’s First Team game against Crystal Palace, on Wednesday 2nd April, we will be using this matchday as an opportunity to highlight our support and raise awareness for this important campaign.

The ability to drive change doesn't and shouldn't fall to one individual but the whole community. We all have our part to play, whether through the services we provide, the support we offer, or the way we behave. All of this is integral to making watching the beautiful game open for everyone, including disabled sports fans.

We are passionate about driving greater access and inclusion and over the course of this season, we have introduced a range of new ways to ensure greater accessibility to our stadium. This has included:

A complete revamp of our Sensory Room, which has proven popular with fans and has been fully booked for Men’s and Women’s games this season

Relaunching our One Community Bus Service. This is a free Dial-A-Ride service for disabled supporters residing in the city of Southampton and provides transportation to first-team home matches at the stadium

Changing our drop-off and pick-up point for the matchday Shuttle Bus from Southampton Central Station to Britannia Road (directly outside the stadium), making it more accessible for supporters

Adding accessible benches to the outside areas of our stadium

Installing comfort rails as part of a trial, to help fans up and down the stairs within the stadium bowl

Making improvements to ensure our website and apps are more accessible

We also offer audio description services, audio programmes, access wristbands, a Changing Places facility, hearing loops and allow assistance dogs wherever possible.

We recognise there is more we can do to ensure going to a live match as a disabled sports fan is easy, accessible, fun and empowering, and we are always open to feedback. If there’s anything you’d like to see from the club to support our disabled fans please do not hesitate to contact us at [email protected].

Keep an eye out for further updates during the campaign as well as our dedicated Unite For Access matchday.