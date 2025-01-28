Published:
Under-21s

Under-21s' Maidenhead trip postponed

Southampton Under-21s' National League Cup trip to Maidenhead United has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Matty Etherington's side were set to play Maidenhead in their fourth group stage game on Tuesday 28th January, but persistent rain has made the pitch unplayable at York Road.

Details for the rescheduled fixture will be confirmed in due course, with tickets already purchased remaining valid - Maidenhead have advised that supporters who wish to have a refund should email [email protected].

