Academy 2025/26 pre-season schedules confirmed

Southampton's Under-21s and Under-18s have confirmed their pre-season schedules ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The youngsters will one again face a mix of tests against local non-league clubs, as well as encountering EFL opponents and fellow Academy sides.

New Under-21s Head Coach Tonda Eckert will oversee his side's first game at the Snows Stadium on Saturday 12th July, when a Saints XI will face newly-promoted National League South side AFC Totton.

Tickets for their pre-season opener are FREE for Southampton and AFC Totton season ticket holders, or £10 for Adults and £5 for Concessions when bought in advance from their website.

Halfway through their pre-season schedule, the Under-21s will head to France for a training camp, where they'll also face off against Valenciennes B and Paris FC B.

Their lead up to Saints Under-21s' Premier League 2 campaign will also include games against Farnborough, Crawley Town, and Crystal Palace Under-21s.

Meanwhile, Andrew Surman's Under-18s will face Academy sides from AFC Wimbledon, Wycombe Wanderers, and Port Vale, before they head to Prague for the U19 NEXTGEN Cup where they'll face Rangers and AC Sparta Prague in the group stages of the showcase tournament.

The full schedules are as follows:

Under-21s

Saturday 12th July - AFC Totton vs Saints XI (12pm BST)

Snows Stadium |Ticket information

Saturday 19th July - Farnborough FC vs Saints XI (3pm BST)

Saunders Transport Community Stadium |Fixture information

Tuesday 22nd July - Saints U21s vs Crawley Town (1:30pm BST)

Behind closed doors

Friday 1st August - Valenciennes B vs Saints U21s (2pm BST)

Behind closed doors

Monday 4th August - Paris FC B vs Saints U21s (11am BST)

Behind closed doors

Friday 8th August - Crystal Palace U21s vs Saints U21s (3pm BST)

Behind closed doors

Under-18s

Friday 18th July - Saints U18s vs AFC Wimbledon (7pm BST)

Wimborne Town FC | Ticket information TBC

Saturday 26th July - Wycombe Wanderers Academy vs Saints U18s (11am BST)

Saturday 2nd August - Saints U18s vs Port Vale Academy (11am BST)

Thursday 7th August - Saints U18s vs Rangers Academy (2pm BST)

NEXTGEN Cup

Friday 8th August - Saints U18s vs AC Sparta Prague Academy (4:30pm BST)

NEXTGEN Cup

Any further information on pre-season fixtures will be added in due course.